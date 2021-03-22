Katie’s Krops launches new outdoor classroom in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A local non-profit that is growing vegetables to feed people in need is bringing hands-on educational programming to the Lowcountry.

Katie’s Krops is launching a new outdoor classroom at the site of its flagship garden at Crossroads Community Church in Summerville.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday to announce the new initiative.

The classes will include science, arts and crafts, yoga, and gardening basics.

Pre-registration is required to attend the classes. They will be capped to ensure social distancing.

Most programs offered are free of charge.

