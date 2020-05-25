Keeping dogs safe in warm weather

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – As Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter is reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on dogs in hot climates.

What may feel like a comfortably warm day to humans can feel even more intense to dogs, who are covered in hair or fur. In some instances, overheating can lead to heat strokes.

Dog owners should recognize the signs of heat strokes in dogs, which include rapid panting, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, thick/sticky saliva, and a bright red tongue, according to the shelter.

Getting your dog to the vet should be the main objective if you think s/he may be experiencing a heat stroke. Additionally, moving the dog to a cool area or running cool water over your dog can help to lower the dog’s body temperature. A cool towel can be applied to the dog’s head, neck, and chest, and dogs can be given sips of cool water as well.

Dog owners should also remember that on hot, sunny days, pavement temperature can easily exceed 100 degrees and cause serious damage to paws. Always feel the pavement, and consider walking your dog in shady or grassy areas.