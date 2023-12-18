NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Keith Summey has led one of the state’s largest cities for nearly 30 years. And as the year comes to an end, so too will his time as the mayor of North Charleston.

Summey was first elected mayor in October of 1994. “There was a lot of turmoil going on – base closure had been announced. There were a lot of issues. Council and the mayor were not getting along,” he recalled when describing what it was like when he took over about three decades ago.

North Charleston had an image problem. Summey said he worked to give people pride in living in the city.

“I met a lady one time in a restaurant. I said where do you live? She said off of 526, which meant she lived in North Charleston in the North Rhett area. But she wasn’t openly saying that, and so that’s an image that we had to change,” he said.

The closure of the old Naval Base was a major low point for the city.

“We knew it was coming. Fortunately, out of it came some great advances for the Lowcountry in that we started looking at things in a collective manner instead of separately. We started working together, and that spread out all the way through Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.”

One of the biggest examples of that is Boeing.

“We heard that Boeing was looking, and it was a collaborative effort between the state, the region, and Charleston County,” he said. “Trying to sell our community, sell our workforce, and potential workforce for the future. It was amazing the day that we found out that they had chosen us to do their expansion.”

Numerous other businesses and areas have boomed over the last few decades.

“People shopping, here spending money here. Enjoying such things as our Coliseum and Convention Center, TopGolf, the entertainment that we offer in the community. But then the general shopping. We love it. We’re the number one retail city in the state and we have been now for a number of years,” said Summey.

But things have not always gone well.

“The Walter Scott issue, when one of our officers killed an unarmed gentleman, was a hard time for us as a city, and as a community to work and deal with. I think we dealt with it appropriately, we admitted we messed up,” he said. “But that was a very rough time that I think we worked through as best we could.”

Summey says he believes working through good and bad times together as mayor and council and other agencies has proved a success.

“It’s about collaboration. Working together. Building relationships. We don’t have to fight,” Summey said.

He added, “I think one of the greatest achievements will be now to look at Park Circle itself, and what we’ve done to create usage within that circle.”

How does Summey want to be remembered?

“Just the same thing I want to see on, well I won’t see it, but I’d like to see on my tombstone: he left it better than he found it,” he said.

Mayor Summey said he’s going to start a consulting business helping businesses and government entities work together. His last day in office is January 2.

North Charleston’s former police chief, Reggie Burgess, was elected mayor in November and will take over for Summey in the new year.