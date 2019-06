CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kendra Scott on King Street will host a give-back event benefiting The Lonon Foundation on Sunday.

This is happening from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature sips and sweets while you shop.

Twenty percent of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the foundation.

The Lonon Foundation’s mission to help children affected by their parent or caregiver’s cancer diagnosis. To learn more, visit: thelononfoundation.org.