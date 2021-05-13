Kiawah Island ends face mask requirements, some COVID-19 safety protocols

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Face mask requirements and some COVID-19 safety protocols have expired in the Town of Kiawah Island.

During a council meeting on Thursday, town leaders discussed Governor Henry McMaster’s recent executive order regarding COVID-19 and decided to immediately end town-mandated requirements for face-coverings, essential businesses, and restaurant protocols regarding spacing between diners or congregating in bar areas.

Councilmembers say the move brings them in alignment with Gov. McMaster’s order that withdrew face-covering requirements for state government agencies and revoked any counties, municipalities, or other political subdivisions from continuing to require face-coverings within their jurisdiction.

However, they say Gov. McMaster’s order explicitly allows private entities and businesses to adopt their own face-covering requirements and encouraged private entities and businesses to consider adopting a face-covering requirement for their establishment.

“The Town strongly encourages the public to continue to wear face-coverings in public places where social distancing is difficult and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves until the threat of COVID-19 subsides or until they have obtained their vaccinations,” the town said.

