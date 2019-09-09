Kiawah Island Golf Resort welcomes guests after Hurricane Dorian

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Kiawah Island Golf Resort is welcoming guests back into town after Hurricane Dorian swept through the area last week.

Despite its location and 10 miles of Atlantic-facing beach, leaders say the resort did not suffer any infrastructure or flooding damage, nor beach erosion during the storm.

“The fact that we have been able to completely reopen the resort three days after a major hurricane demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our entire staff,” said Kiawah Island Golf Resort President Roger Warren.

“Our entire team, many of whom worked around the clock, pulled together in a herculean effort to clean up the resort so that we could resume welcoming back guests and delivering the same level of service and accommodation they have come to expect. At the same time, we humbly acknowledge how fortunate we are as our hearts go out to those who lost so much as a result of this historic storm,” he said.

As of Monday, the resort was back open and ready to accept its guests.