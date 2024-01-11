KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Kiawah Island Mayor John Labriola has announced he will resign after three and a half years.

Mayor Labriola’s resignation will take effect on March 31; initially, his term was set to expire in November of 2025, according to a letter released by Labriola.

Kiawah Island will hold a special election on April 2 to determine the next mayor. In the letter, Labriola also said the town will send out special election process and timeline information shortly.

In the last year, the town changed its election cycle to happen on odd years with support from state and local leaders and at the request of the Charleston County Election Commission.

“I thank you for the opportunity and honor of being the Mayor of Kiawah these last three and a half years. It has been a privilege to serve. I have learned a great deal during my tenure, and I am thankful for the support and collaboration with my colleagues. Our residents are the heart of this island, and I look forward to seeing the great endeavors you continue to foster and grow in the years to come,” Mayor Labriola said.