KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The town of Kiawah Island is hosting a canned food drive until Dec. 19 to benefit the Sea Islands Hunger Awareness Foundation.

Organizers say Town Hall is a drop site and is open Mon. through Fri. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drop box for canned food items is located in the front lobby of Town Hall at 4475 Betsy Kerrison Parkway.

No glass or expired items will be accepted as donations.