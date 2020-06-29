Kiawah Town Council passes face mask requirement

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the Town of Kiawah voted in favor of a mask mandate for public settings.

Kiawah Town Council met for an emergency meeting on Monday and passed the measure.

The requirement will go into effect Wednesday afternoon and remans active through the end of July.

Residents must wear masks or a face covering in restaurant business settings.

The final provisions changed in some instances from the draft of the proposed ordinance that was circulated yesterday. The key provisions are:

For businesses, clubs and association facilities, except restaurants:

All persons, including employees must wear a face covering at all times including when entering or while waiting to enter.

For restaurants, indoor and outdoor:

All employees who directly interact with the public must wear a face covering; and

All persons entering a restaurant, waiting to enter or to be seated, or waiting for take-out, are required to wear a mask at all times except while seated for dining or beverage service.

There are certain exceptions for young children, persons with certain health issues that prevent the wearing of a face covering, and for persons in private offices. The Town’s Code Enforcement officers will be responsible for educating the public about the new requirements and assisting our businesses with enforcement as necessary. We anticipate a high degree of voluntary public cooperation, but refusal to comply with these requirements will result in a $25 fine to an individual and $100 to a business.

Anyone who violates the ordinance could face a $25 fine plus “required statutory assessments,” officials said. Businesses that don’t require masks or face coverings for their employees could face a $100 fine plus the statutory assessments.