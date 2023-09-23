CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual catch-and-release fishing tournament and festival took place in downtown Charleston on Saturday morning, giving children an opportunity to reel in their first fish.

Organizers for the Huck Finn Fishing Festival said the goal of the event is to teach kids how to fish while giving them the chance to compete in their first fishing tournament.

The tournament was held at Colonial Lake for kids ages 4-12.

“It’s been really great to see many of these kids come out,” said Joey Coz, who works for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). “We put a lot of time and effort into getting the lake stocked with Red Drum, so kids have an opportunity to catch their first fish.”

Coz said the event gives SCDNR an opportunity to talk about proper fish handling and proper release of fish so future generations can help preserve the state’s natural resources.

Trophies were provided for first, second, and third place across three different age groups.

The festival was held at Moultrie Park immediately following the tournament and featured games, activities, food trucks, and more.

SCDNR partnered with the City of Charleston for the annual fishing tournament and festival.