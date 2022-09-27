CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival planned for this weekend have been rescheduled due to expected severe weather.

The run and festival were originally scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at Stoney Field.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the events are being rescheduled for Sunday, January 8th, 2023, due to severe weather connected to Hurricane Ian, which could begin impacting the Lowcountry on Thursday through a portion of the weekend.

All participants who are currently registered for the Kids Run will remain registered.