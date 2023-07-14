CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Steps are being made to ease the busy flow on popular streets like King Street.

District 8 Council Member Mike Seekings said the stretch of road will be transformed into a much safer layout through different phases of projects.

“It’s going to be reconfigured, the parking spaces will be a little bit wider, there will be some room left to extend the sidewalks by a foot on either side, making it safer for pedestrians. And then instead of two non-functional lanes going south from Calhoun, it will be one wider lane with a dedicated area for deliveries for buses. So it will be a much easier flow, much safer,” said Seekings.

Owner of Aw Shucks Seafood Shack, John Keener, who is on a board of ambassadors for King Street, said as someone who owns a restaurant on King, having a wider designated place for delivery parking will be helpful to his business.

“The lanes are so tight up and down king street it’ll be nice to have a delivery lane which they’re going to have for the trucks. Which is a big thing all the merchants either get UPS a beer and wine delivery, or food delivery into the restaurants and that happens all day long,” said Keener.

For those who are on the street daily for work, like Ellen Kruidenier, she said she notices the diverted lanes caused by delivery parking and said she hopes this change doesn’t stop at King Street.

“They’ve got these loading zones, but the trucks don’t really fit in the loading zones … they should do the same thing to the east bay street, that one down there it’s the same issue.”

Councilmember Seekings says king street is just the start and there are only a few steps left before projects begin.

“We’re told by the dot that once we get this MOU in place, and they’ve already got it mapped out and planned out. We do need to do a little more work on the bike-ped facilities on St. Phillips Street. But they’ll be able to get this project going very quickly. And you’ll see changes within the next six months and probably a build-out of the whole thing in the next year, year, and a half,” said Seekings.

Seekings says City Council is set to vote on sending an agreement to the Mayor, once that is signed, he said it will be a matter of time before SCDOT begins these projects.

News 2 reached out to SCDOT about the project, and they said they are working with the city to finalize plans for the improvement projects.