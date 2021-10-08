King Tide may cause some flooding issues in downtown Charleston Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is warning motorists about the potential for flooding on the peninsula Friday.

A King Tide was forecast for 9:58 a.m. along with the possibility of pop-up showers may cause some flooding in the area.

“Citizens are asked to leave additional time for travel and to use caution while driving,” the department said.

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory from 8:00 a.m. until noon Friday in coastal Colleton and Charleston counties.

ALERT: COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY ISSUED



Elevated tide levels thanks to an onshore wind and the new moon will cause moderate saltwater flooding of low-lying areas along the SC coast this morning. Be prepared for flooded streets and some closures.@WCBD #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Nlfp4C8XoY — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) October 8, 2021

“High tide will occur around 9:58 a.m. in Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible one to two hours before and after high tide,” forecasters said.

Motorists should always avoid driving through flooded roadways.