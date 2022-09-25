WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingstree High School has announced new safety policies for sporting events following recent events at surrounding schools.

According to Kingstree High School, the school has established a clear bag policy at all school sporting events.

Additionally, students ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Kingstree High School Principal Bonita Glover says the policies were implemented “due to numerous concerns surrounding some recent incidents occurring at sporting events and for the safety of all.”

The school announced the policies on September 19.

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the new policy.