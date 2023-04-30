Kingstree native Darius Rush was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. (WLTX)

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – While he was hoping to hear his name called in Friday’s second or third round of the NFL draft, Williamsburg Country native Darius Rush’s wait paid off as he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of Saturday’s draft.

Rush was the fourth pick of the round and the 138th selection overall.

Joining Rush in this weekend’s draft were the following players from Clemson and South Carolina.

Clemson :

DE Myles Murphy – first round, 28th overall by the Bengals

DT Byran Bresee – first round, 29th overall by the Saints

LB Trenton Simpson – third round, 86th overall by the Ravens

DE KJ Henry – fifth round, 137th overall by the Commanders

OL Jordan McFadden – fifth round, 156th overall by the Chargers

TE Davis Allen – fifth round, 175th overall by the Rams

South Carolina :

CB Cam Smith – second round, 51st overall by the Dolphins

DT Zacch Pickens – third round, 64th overall by the Bears

CB Darius Rush – fifth round, 138th overall by the Colts

OL Jovaughn Gwyn – seventh round, 225th overall by the Falcons

WR Jalen Brooks – seventh round, 244th overall by the Cowboys

Georgetown native Byron Young was selected in Friday’s third round, 77th overall by the LA Rams.

One free agent note, Summerville native and former SC State Bulldog Shaq Davis signed after the draft Saturday night with the New Orleans Saints.