Knee still hurting, Koepka can walk but not run at PGA Championship

Local News

by: BEN NUCKOLS,

Posted: / Updated:

Players putt on the third hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is in better shape than he was at the Masters but still nowhere close to 100%.

Koepka is seeking his third PGA Championship and fifth major title this week at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

He had surgery on his right knee in March. A month later at Augusta National, he hobbled his way to a missed cut.

He played last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson just to see if he could walk 18 holes without pain.

The walking wasn’t a problem, but he says he can’t run and doctors believe he won’t be fully healthy for six more months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!