Knee still hurting, Koepka can walk but not run at PGA Championship

Players putt on the third hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is in better shape than he was at the Masters but still nowhere close to 100%.

Koepka is seeking his third PGA Championship and fifth major title this week at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

He had surgery on his right knee in March. A month later at Augusta National, he hobbled his way to a missed cut.

He played last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson just to see if he could walk 18 holes without pain.

The walking wasn’t a problem, but he says he can’t run and doctors believe he won’t be fully healthy for six more months.