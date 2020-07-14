Krispy Kreme celebrates another birthday with a special deal

MIAMI – MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. last week said that the low-carb diet trend has hurt sales and they now face shareholder lawsuits alleging it misled investors about the direction its business was headed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Krispy Kreme is celebrating another year of business and will be turning 83-years-old this week.

Krispy Kreme was founded by Vernon Rudolph in Winston Salem, NC on July 13, 1937. Rudolph bought a yeast-raised recipe from a New Orleans chef and the business started by selling to the local grocery stores in the area.

This year to honor another great year of business, they will be celebrating with its BOGO deal for all customers.

This Friday, if you buy a dozen donuts you will also get one dozen original glazed donuts.

The deal is only available for people who order donuts via take-out or drive-thru.