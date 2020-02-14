Krispy Kreme sets grand opening date for new shop in Ladson

MIAMI, FL – MAY 09: A Krispy Kreme Donuts sign is seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s finally happening! A date has been set for the grand opening of Krispy Kreme in Ladson.

The beloved doughnut shop says its famous “Hot Now” sign will be lighting up the corner of Ladson Road and Palmetto Commerce Parkway with the opening of the new location on Tuesday, February 25.

“The Grand Opening celebration is even sweeter with Krispy Kreme’s Golden Ticket giveaway,” the company said in a news release. “Visit the new Ladson location during their first week for a chance to be a winner! Over a hundred random customers will receive their Golden Ticket at checkout from Tuesday, February 25 until Tuesday, March 3, with winners receiving one free dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts every month for a year.”

Krispy Kreme will feature specials and giveaways throughout the grand opening time-period.

This is the second Charleston-area location for the doughnut shop. The Krispy Kreme location on Savannah Highway in West Ashley has been serving the Charleston area since 2001.