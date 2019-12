NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A free event for children will be happening in the Lowcountry.

Krystal Clear Kids will be giving back to the kids in the community today.

There will be art projects, storytelling, prizes, and food.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 28 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Old Village Community Building on Jenkins Avenue in North Charleston.