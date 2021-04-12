Kudermetova wins her 1st WTA title on clay in Charleston

by: PETE IACOBELLI,

Veronika Kudermetova of Russia returns the ball to Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy-2021 tennis tournament match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic in straight sets at the Volvo Car Open.

The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not lose a set in six matches in the year’s opening clay-court tournament, a feat last accomplished by Serena Williams in 2012.

Kudermetova overcame a 3-2 deficit to take the opening set 6-4, then won the final four games of the second set.

Kudermetova had lost a final earlier this year in Abu Dhabi. Kovinic, of Montenegro, was also seeking her first WTA title.

