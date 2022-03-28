NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian and YouTube sensation Kurtis Conner is making a stop in North Charleston on August 18.

Known as a sell-out performer and podcaster, Kurtis Conner will deliver his funniest material on the North Charleston Coliseum stage in part of his multi-city tour, Kurtis Conner Live.

The performance will also feature Dean Hebscher and Jacob Sharpe.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Attendees can also purchase tickets at the coliseum’s advance office.