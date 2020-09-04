Labor Day deals, freebies, and discounts to celebrate your hard work

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Labor Day weekend has arrived, and there are plenty of deals, discounts, and treats to celebrate your hard work and achievements this year.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Keep the comfort food coming from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse with only a $3 delivery fee and no service fee on orders over $19.95 when made via BJ’s website or app.

Bonefish Grill: Easing us back into the school season, from now until Sept. 13, get 10% off gift card purchases from Bonefish Grill. Or, even better, leave the Labor Day cooking to them. Available from Sept. 4 through Sept.7, enjoy their specials: a Lobster and Shrimp Family Bundle for $45 or Lobster and Shrimp Roll entree when ordering online.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Labor Day falls on a Monday and so does Brixx Wood Fired Pizza’s BOGO Pizza Mondays special. Buy one pizza, and get one free. For carryout only.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: In honor of Labor Day, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is featuring a new Red, White and Blue Frozen Margarita. They are also offering 25% off Forrest’s Authentic Cap and more retail specials.

Chuck E Cheese: The Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass has been extended! On their first visit, pass members will receive the following: One large, 1-topping pizza, 4 Soft Drinks, and two 30-minute All You Can Play Cards, for $44.99. Every following Monday through Sept. 13, get two more 30-minute All You Can Play cards and special food discounts.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: If you’ve been thinking about having your Labor Day barbecue catered, this is the place to call. For a limited time, get 10% off catering orders, which includes their new box lunch options as well.

Doordash: Until Sept. 6, get up to $15 off pizza orders from participating restaurants found in the “DashPass Pizza Favorites” carousel.

Firehouse Subs: Rewards members who make a purchase between Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7 will earn double points. If you aren’t already a Firehouse Subs loyalty member, download their app to enjoy all the benefits.

Huddle House: Kids eat free at Huddle House on Mondays and Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult entree. Make Monday, Sept. 7 special by taking the family to Huddle House for breakfast, lunch or dinner to celebrate Labor Day.

IHOP: Valid until Sept. 13, get 20% off your first online order at IHOP when using either their website or mobile app.

Jimmy Johns For a limited time, Jimmy Johns is offering “Combos for Days,” which means you get 20% off any order of $10 or more through Sept. 6.

Joe’s Crab Shack: From Sept. 4 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, pre-order one of these Fantastic Feasts to-go from your neighborhood Joe’s Crab Shack:

• Classic Steampot for Two with a Bottle of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay – $60.

• Crab Combo Special for Two with a Bottle of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay – $50.

• 20-pound Crabfeast (10-pounds of Snow Crab and 10-pounds of Dungeness Crab) and a Case of Bud or Michelob (add up to four bottles of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay at 50% off) – $499.

Marble Slab Creamery: Labor Day wouldn’t be the same without ice cream! Download the Slab Happy Rewards App from Marble Slab Creamery and get a $5 reward after your first purchase.

McAlister’s Deli: Purchase one gift card and use it at Cinnabon, Carvel Ice Cream, Moes’ Southwest Grill, Auntie Anne’s, Jamba Juice and Schlotzskys too! Even better, now through Sept. 30, McAlister’s Deli will match 10% of all online gift card purchases of which 100% will go toward feeding frontline healthcare workers.

On The Border: Thinking about throwing a backyard fiesta on Labor Day? Order $50 or more and receive free delivery from On The Border with their Family Meals on Your Doorstep offer.

Red Lobster: When you order from Red Lobster To-Go on Monday through Thursday, delivery is FREE ($30 minimum order).

This list was provided by Offers.com. Participation may vary by location and franchise. Be sure to check ahead to make sure your nearest restaurant is taking part.