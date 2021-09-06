Labor Day forecast from Storm Team 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Change is in the air today as temperatures warm and that typical Lowcountry humidity returns after taking a break over the past couple of days.

Find some ways to stay cool this afternoon with highs near 90 under mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance for a few showers on your Labor Day with the threat of rain increasing as we head back to work and school tomorrow.

Unsettled weather continues for the rest of the week with daily chances of storms as a series of cold fronts make their way through the area.