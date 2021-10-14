Ladson man, 49, arrested on multiple tax fraud charges

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ladson man has been arrested on multiple tax fraud charges.

Michael Edwards, 49 was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of furnishing false tax documents and four counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Agents with SCDOR say Edwards falsified his earnings and state tax withholdings on W-2 forms included with Individual Income Tax returns from 2016 through 2020.

Edwards received a total of $42,084 in refunds he was not entitled to for tax years 2016 through 2019, according to arrest warrants.

“SCDOR agents also found that Edwards requested a fraudulent refund of $10,520 for tax year 2020; however, this refund was not issued,” the agency said.

Edwards is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.