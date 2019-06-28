Ladson man arrested for possessing, distributing child pornography

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ladson man has been arrested on six charged connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 33-year-old Brian Lee Glidden of Ladson, was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Glidden was found to have distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.