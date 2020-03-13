Ladson man charged for neglecting his wife; a vulnerable adult

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for unlawfully neglecting his wife who is a vulnerable adult.

Deputies responded to a residence located at 9538 Koester Road in Ladson, SC on Tuesday, March 10 to do a welfare check on the victim.

They found the victim laying unresponsive in a hospital bed. She was laying in her own urine and feces and had an open laceration on her right hand that was actively bleeding. She was transported to Trident Hospital.

David Anthony James, 62, was said that he returned home from work on Monday, March 9 and saw that his wife’s oxygen machine was turned off. He notified a family member that lives out of town, but did not call for any medical or emergency assistance.

His wife suffered from dehydration, multiple open sores under her stomach to include reddening that covered the entire area, and her fingernails and toenails appeared to have been over grown with her skin flaking off.

She was not able to communicate and was left in the residence alone and couldn’t operate a phone in the event of needing assistance or notifying her caretaker or emergency personnel of her oxygen machine being turned off. .

Mr. James was arrested and charged with Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.