LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man is now a millionaire thanks to a lottery scratcher.

After purchasing a Bonus Multiplier ticket at the Short Trip on College Park Road in Ladson, the man scratched off the numbers to reveal a $1 million prize.

The first person he told? His mom.

“The sky’s the limit,” the winner told South Carolina Education lottery officials. “I never thought I would win anything like that. I’m shocked.”

The odds of winning the top prize in the Bonus Multiplier game are 1 in 1,440,000. According to lottery officials, there are still three top prizes remaining.

The Short Trip received a $10,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.