Ladson teen sentenced to 20 years for attempting to join ISIS files new appeal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ladson teen who pleaded guilty to trying to fight for the Islamic State group has filed an appeal against his 20-year sentence.

Last month, Zakaryia Abdin was sentenced to 20 years in prison and lifetime supervision after pleading guilty to a charge of attempting to provide material to support a terrorist organization.

After communicating with an agent who was posing as an Islamic state recruiter, authorities arrested Abdin at Charleston International Airport in 2017 as he tried to board a plane to Jordan.

According to court documents, the appeal was filed on June 24th, 2019.