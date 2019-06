CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ladson teen accused of attempting to join ISIS has been sentenced in federal court.

Zakaryia Abdin will face 20 years in prison and lifetime supervision after pleading guilty to a charge of attempting to provide material to support a terrorist organization.

Abdin was arrested at Charleston International Airport in 2017 as he tried to board a plane to Jordan.

Authorities say he told an agent posing as an Islamic state recruiter he wanted to torture an American.