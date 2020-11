YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a multiple vehicle accident on the interstate.

The accident happened on I-95 Southbound at Exit 38.

Officials say one lane is currently blocked and they are asking for all drivers in the area to proceed with caution.

The Yemassee Police Department says once fire and EMS are able to clear the scene, tow trucks will be able to move the vehicles and the lane will re-open to traffic.