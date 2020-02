MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A lane closure is expected this weekend on the Wando River Bridge.

The left lane of the westbound side of the bridge will be closed for work beginning on Friday, February 7 at 9:00 PM.

The lane will re-open to traffic at 6:00 AM on Monday, February 10.

The right lane will remain open at all times and Exit 24 will remain accessible.

Crews will be on scene to direct people.

This work was originally scheduled to happen last week, but was postponed due to weather.