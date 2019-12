BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures expected on I-26 because of asphalt paving.

The closure will be located on westbound I-26 around exit 194.

The lanes will be closed between the hours of 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM.

You are encouraged to download and use the SC Department of Transportation’s 511 app for traffic information.

Drivers traveling in the construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.