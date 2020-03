CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures are expected for the I-526 Wando River Bridge this week.

Starting on Monday, March 9, single lane closures will be on the westbound side of the bridge from 9:00 PM until 6:00 AM.

The closures expected to stay in effect for around two weeks.

Count on 2 to provide any changes to the schedule that could impact your drive.