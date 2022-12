MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in the area of Long Point Road should plan ahead for lane closures beginning Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be conducting vegetative management on Long Point Road between Whipple Road and US-17.

The work will occur between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is due to be completed by December 15.

Delays should be expected during this time, SCDOT said.

The work schedule may change depending on the weather.