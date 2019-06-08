Lane closures scheduled for Volvo Interchange Project

Conti Enterprises, Inc., in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, announces the following lane closures on I-26 from mile marker 188 to mile marker 191.

The lane closures are necessary to conduct median grading. The schedule is as follows:

I-26 Westbound Left Lane Closures

• Monday, June 10: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

• Tuesday, June 11: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

• Wednesday, June 12: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

• Thursday, June 13: 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.

• Friday, June 14: 8:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

All scheduled times are approximate and dependent on the weather, according to Public Information Officer Tiffany Norton.

The news release stated that drivers traveling near the construction zones are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, new and changing traffic patterns, and to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.

Should you have any questions or need further information, please contact Bill Koeppe with Conti at (732) 672-8473 or at bkoeppe@contienterprises.com and SCDOT Resident Construction Engineer Sarah Gaffney at (843) 514-9847 or at GaffneySH@scdot.org.