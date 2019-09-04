Lane reversals continue as DOT crews see steady evacuation traffic Wednesday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The lane reversal process is continuing along I-26 as local emergency officials urge residents to evacuate and get away from the possibility of rising water.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the I-26 lane reversal to be extended until approximately 2:00 p.m. as traffic volumes coming out of Charleston are at or near capacity.

We are still seeing high volumes of evacuees leaving Charleston. I have directed @SCDOTPress and @SCDPS_PIO to keep the reversed lanes open for an additional 2 hours. https://t.co/aifQ6cTgJ4 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 4, 2019

The breakdown of lane reversals was originally scheduled to begin at noon on Wednesday in order to get SCDOT crews and law enforcement officials out of harms way ahead of conditions deteriorating.

If you plan on evacuating the Lowcountry, you are urged to do so immediately.