NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed east on I-26 may see traffic delays after a Thursday morning crash.

The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. on I-26 near mile marker 211, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash, near the Aviation Avenue exit, prompted a closure of two lanes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says there are injuries in the crash.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: