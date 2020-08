NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-526 westbound.

Officials say the westbound lanes – heading towards West Ashley – are currently shut down after the big rig overturned near the Rivers Avenue exit Friday afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash. There is no timeline on when the roadway will reopen.

Motorists should avoid the area and find an alternate route. Count on us for updates.