WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department is working a collision on Sam Rittenberg (SC-7) at I-26 Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the Sam Rittenberg is partially blocked towards West Ashley.
Crews were on the scene as of 1:15 p.m.
by: Lindsay Miller
