UPDATE: Students were dismissed early from Summerville High School following the Wednesday morning fire. The school said students and staff members are not allowed to enter the building to retrieve items.

—

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning fire at Summerville High School as a ‘criminal act.’

The school was evacuated around 11:10 a.m. after a small fire broke out in a restroom, according to a message sent out to parents. The fire has since been extinguished and students have been allowed to return to class.

Capt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department said a school resource officer reported the fire.

He said both detectives and fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, but authorities believe that the fire started with a roll of toilet paper.

They said the amount of damage inside the bathroom also led them to believe it was intentionally set.

Students will not be allowed in the hallway where the fire occurred.

All students were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.