NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large power outage is impacting traffic in North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said Wednesday the power outage covers Rivers Avenue from Ashley Phosphate Road towards Park Circle and Mall Drive.

“Motorists are urged to use caution and treat intersections as four-way stops without signal lights,” said officials with NCPD.

Police said that Dominion Energy has been advised of the outage.

It is unknown how long the outage will last. People are asked not to call 9-1-1 to report a power outage.