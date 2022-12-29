NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year.

North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only for citizens but for those who visit the city.

“Obviously, we have a lot of business coming to North Charleston. Top Golf is about to open, so it’s attracting a lot of people,” said Rostin. “We’re here to provide facilities for events and everything that everybody can enjoy.”

Approximately $47 million is being spent on two work sites including a refurbishment in the middle of Park Circle.

“A Park Circle facility has recently been demolished. Now, we are rebuilding the entire facility – it’s going to be a 16,000 square-foot facility that will hold recreation as well as cultural arts,” Rostin said. “We have a state-of-the-art 55,000 square-foot playground. It’s going to be inclusive and accessible to any age, any ability. It’s going to be the largest inclusive playground in the entire world. We’re really excited about that.”

Six tractor-trailers loaded with playground equipment have already been delivered for that project and the city is awaiting another 15 deliveries of equipment.

North Charleston city leaders recently visited the manufacturer to see some of the equipment which will be put into place at Park Circle.

The Danny Jones Recreational Complex is the second sight that is being rebuilt.

“In the demolition phase as we speak. We’re going to be having an indoor swimming pool, indoor basketball arena, as well as five tennis courts outdoors with a hockey rink outside, outdoor hockey, not ice hockey. And then a walking trail that goes through the facility.”

These projects are expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.