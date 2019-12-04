Largest DMV in SC opening today in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A brand new Department of Motor Vehicles location opens today in West Ashely.

According to the SCDMV, it’s the largest location in the sate.

There are 19 counters inside meaning you won’t wait as long.

Officials say that the new West Ashley location eliminates the flooding and parking inconveniences that costumers deal with when going to the downtown Charleston location on Lockwood Boulevard.

A few years ago, lease issues led to the closure of the DMV on Wappoo Road.

The DMV says they’ve been working hard to find a more suitable location to serve the growing population.

“It’s actually going to be the largest DMV office in the state once its open,” Lauren Phillips, the Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said. “So, we are excited to be able to serve customers faster, more efficiently in that large space.”

The DMV on Lockwood Boulevard in downtown Charleston will close permantely on February 14th, 2020.

All the staff will move to the new Orleans Road location in West Ashley.

The DMV on Leeds Avenue in North Charleton will remain open.

The grand opening of the West Ashley DMV is Wednesday, December 4th from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The office will open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. It will open from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m on Wednesdays.

It is located at 946 Orleans Rd., Unit F, Charleston S.C. 29407.