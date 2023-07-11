GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A significant portion of the largest intact Carolina Bay in coastal South Carolina has been transferred to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, according to The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

The 2,110-acre property in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties – known as Carvers Bay – is home to the only known Atlantic white cedar forest, a large black bear population, and a diverse rare plant community.

The Nature Conservancy purchased Carvers Bay from a Georgetown County family in 2012. The family harvested the hardwood timber for decades but never disturbed the integrity of the bay. Family members ultimately wanted the property to be permanently part of the wildlife refuge.

TNC worked with the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service to place a Wetland Reserve Easement (WRP) on the tract and restore hydrology in the wetlands and managed the property for 10 years until the refuge assumed ownership.

“This acquisition wouldn’t have been possible without the close working relationships between the Young Family, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said M. Craig Sasser, refuge manager, Waccamaw NWR. “We’re grateful to become the stewards of an iconic property that is valued by the local community and serves as a migratory link for bears and other wildlife. We are honored to preserve the integrity of these wetland systems.”

Waccamaw Refuge additions | USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) describes Carolina Bays as shallow, elliptical depressions that are found in the unconsolidated sediments throughout the Atlantic Coastal Plain, and The Nature Conservancy says the bays often have a sandy rim along the southeast and northeast edges.

Rich peat soils made the bays a target for forestry and agriculture operations to drain and plant in the early to mid-twentieth century, according to TNC. Many were lost to development due to their placement along the coast – only an estimated three percent of Carolina Bays remain.

“Carolina Bays are one of the few land formations that still hold a bit of mystery, even for scientists,” commented Dale Threatt-Taylor, executive director, The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina. “We may not know exactly how they are formed or what gives them their unique shape and orientation, but we do know they’re unique, vitally important for plants and wildlife and in need of protection.”

In addition to WRP funding, The Nature Conservancy received a North American Wetland Conservation Act Grant to complete the acquisition of Carvers Bay.