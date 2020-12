CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday is your last chance to hand over drugs you no longer want or are expired to Roper St. Francis.

This will be the last drug take back of the 2020 year. The takeback will go from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday.

You will be able to turn in your drugs at the Lowcountry Senior Center on James Island. It is located on Riverland Dr. near the James Island County Park.