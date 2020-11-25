Last day to get free COVID testing at Charleston International Airport before holiday traveling

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday is the last day for you to get tested for COVID-19 at the Charleston International Airport.

The mobile testing site can be found on the 4th floor of the airport’s new parking garage. Free testing does not begin until Wednesday afternoon.

The testing will be available for travelers from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The testing site is a collaboration between the Charleston International Airport and MUSC.

The testing site is open to the public and results will come back in 24 to 48 hours.

Although the CDC recommends people not fly this holiday season, many have already booked their flights.

“So if you’re going to take a flight and you want to get a COVID test, before you fly, that’s what we’re here for. If you live nearby and you think you’ve been exposed and you want to get a COVID test, please drive through, that’s what we’re here for,” said Thomas Crawford, COO of MUSC.

If you do not plan on getting tested at the airport, DHEC also has a mobile testing site.

