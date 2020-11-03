Last minute campaigning in the Lowcountry ahead of election day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The debates are over, the campaign money is spent, and now candidates are making eleventh hour pushes for your vote on election day.

2020 is an unprecedented year for many reasons, and the political landscape is no exception. When it comes to elections, record amounts of money has been spent on campaigns, and candidates have been getting creative to get your vote.

In the race for U.S. House District One, incumbent Congressman Joe Cunningham (D) made a last minute stop at Seacoast Church in Mt. Pleasant, asking voters to pick “Lowcountry over party:”

“I think people want elected officials who are going to serve them, and not special interests, or not a president, or not a party.” Congressman Joe Cunningham

Challenger Nancy Mace (R) went door to door in the Cane Bay area, reminding people what time the polls open and asking them to fulfill their civic duty:



“If you’re one of those shy voters out there who are afraid, that’s what I am hearing about a lot today, people are afraid to say who they are going to vote for, tomorrow is your chance to have your voices be heard, and have your vote get counted. It’s just so important, our country is at a crossroads.” Nancy Mace

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Senator Lindsey Graham (R) spent the day in the South Carolina upstate talking about his traditional family values. He says the best way to combat the onslaught of TV ads and social media posts is to reach out to others and share why you’re voting:

“A word from you neutralizes everything they are trying to do to me, a phone call from you to your neighbors sets the record straight. This is a state where it still matters if you talk to your neighbors.” Senator Lindsey Graham

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison (D) held a drive-in rally in his hometown of Orangeburg, South Carolina. He told voters about his childhood growing up poor and black in rural South Carolina:

“I don’t need someone to remind me how hard it is to be black in America. I know what it’s like to get a blue light behind you, and you worry and you pray that you can breathe another time.” Jaime Harrison

According to a poll done by East Carolina University, Senator Lindsey Graham is leading at 49%, with Jaime Harrison trailing close behind at 46%.

To stay connected with Hanna Powers, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.