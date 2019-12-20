Last weekend for Christmas shopping

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – WCBD – The last weekend before Christmas means it is the last chance to grab those items still on your list.

Many stores will alter their hours for the holiday.

The Mount Pleasant Town Center will be open from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. Friday, Saturday and Monday. The hours on Sunday are 10 A.M. until 7 P.M. They will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 A.M. until 6 P.M. They will not be operating on Christmas Day.

Erin Yates from Bits of Lace says they will also be open on Sunday.

“We are usually closed Sundays but we are going to open this coming Sunday from noon to 5. We wanted to have an extra day in which customers could come in on that Sunday to have another shopping day!”

If you have done your Christmas shopping online or through Amazon there may be delays in arrival times.

Amazon has notified shoppers that there will be a delay in package arrival times.

Amazon split with FedEx in August of this year.

Amazon now delivers items through Amazon delivery services, UPS and the United States Postal Service.