Late-night shooting in North Charleston injures woman, damages several vehicles

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting in North Charleston which injured a woman and damaged multiple vehicles.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to Hunters Ridge Lane after they received reports of people shooting at each other on Wednesday just before 11:00 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers were flagged down by a victim who said she was inside her vehicle when people in the area began shooting.

The woman told police that her infant daughter was in the backseat at the time, so she drove away towards Ashley Phosphate Road for safety. It was then she realized her two front tires were flat and she found four bullet holes in her vehicle.

Several other vehicles in the area has also been struck and damaged by gunfire.

One woman told police she was sitting in her car with the door open when she heard “loud pops.” The report states she thought they were fireworks until her windshield shattered and she discovered a hole in it.

Meanwhile, a woman who loves on Hunters Ridge Lane showed officers damage to her residence which included a hole in the front window and multiple holes in the façade.

Police located multiple shell cases spread across to locations, the lawn of the home and the street.

According to the report, police say it appeared that an unknown subject fired shots in front of the residence towards the street. The woman living in the home said she did not see who was in her front yard or the street at the time of the shooting.

“She stated she had been drinking and did not remember who was at her residence,” the report said.

While on scene, Roper Northwoods ER called and advised dispatchers of a victim who walked in with a gunshot wound to her right flank. She was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department. An investigation is on-going.