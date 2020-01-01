Law enforcement checkpoint results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the last couple of days, local law enforcement has been cracking down to enforce driver safety.

Numerous law enforcement agencies set up checkpoints throughout the Lowcountry.

We are breaking down the results of those checkpoints as they come in to us from each agency. We will continue to update the list.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office: (Two day period)

76 total citations issued

9 total arrests made, 8 of which were felony arrests

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office: (Five day period)

276 total citations issued

41 total arrests made, 9 of which were felony arrests

Georgetown County: (midnight on Tuesday to Wednesday evening)

33 traffic stops

7 DUI charges (all filed by S.C. Highway Patrol)

We are awaiting results from other agencies.

